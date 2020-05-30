Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $234,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.27.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $247.96 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

