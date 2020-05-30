Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $229,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

