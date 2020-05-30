Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $230,000 Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,603 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,497 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,203,000 after purchasing an additional 409,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,227,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,264,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,647,000 after purchasing an additional 259,161 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $50,013,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $124,959.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Workday from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

