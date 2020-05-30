Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,905 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,719,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,587 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,559,000 after acquiring an additional 750,429 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

