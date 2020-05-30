Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 88.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,767,000 after buying an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,742,000 after buying an additional 3,747,419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,411,000 after buying an additional 2,366,210 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,410,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,798,000 after buying an additional 1,377,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,900,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,118,000 after buying an additional 53,942 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

