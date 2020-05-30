Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,917,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.94.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

