Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $241,000 Holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,031,000 after buying an additional 2,674,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,021,000 after buying an additional 69,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,707,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,300,000 after buying an additional 188,769 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $111,457,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,473,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after buying an additional 317,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.26.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $89.04 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 199.73%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary Swidler sold 76,745 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $6,326,857.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,148 shares in the company, valued at $28,454,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $751,131.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

