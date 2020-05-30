Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 47,835 Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 2,596.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,835 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of HIX opened at $5.83 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

