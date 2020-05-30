Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,527 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

