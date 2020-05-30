Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 10,494 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,093,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 40.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on X shares. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

