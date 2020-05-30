Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 349.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 555,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.15.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.