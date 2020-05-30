Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 106 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Steris were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $165.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.24. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.75. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

