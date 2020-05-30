Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 196.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the first quarter worth $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data stock opened at $136.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.94. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $151.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.20.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECD shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

