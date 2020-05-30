VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. CWM LLC increased its position in VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW opened at $156.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,570,934.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,934,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.