Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,482,518,000 after acquiring an additional 597,605 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after acquiring an additional 881,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.32.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALXN opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $134.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

