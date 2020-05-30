Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 251.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

In related news, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 662,626 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $13,769,368.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,700.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 667,326 shares of company stock worth $13,857,868. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

