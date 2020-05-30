Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Worthington Industries worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 337.5% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Worthington Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WOR stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.17. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.