Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $252,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 529.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 390.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $25.35.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

