Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Omnicell worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $330,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMCL opened at $66.91 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

