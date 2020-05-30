Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of KBR worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in KBR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in KBR by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 33,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KBR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,945,000 after buying an additional 210,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KBR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after buying an additional 84,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in KBR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

In other KBR news, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $51,522.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,431.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.