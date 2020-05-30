Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $78,000 in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Barclays lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

