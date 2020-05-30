Aigen Investment Management LP Has $81,000 Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,462,000 after acquiring an additional 244,390 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 222,078 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at $3,305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $337,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,129 shares of company stock worth $2,922,565. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MRTN stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $26.59.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 14.41%.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
