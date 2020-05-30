Aigen Investment Management LP Has $91,000 Stock Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 40.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 64,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 23.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GHL opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.60, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 70.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

