Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 2,765.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RDUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $618.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. Radius Health Inc has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 66.82%. The company had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Radius Health Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

