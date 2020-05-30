Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ryder System by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Ryder System by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 421.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 59,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.06. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Eck bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $824,978.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $135,049.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,295.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on R shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

