Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 1,674 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 134.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Banner were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Banner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.