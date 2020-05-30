Aigen Investment Management LP Has $98,000 Holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SPX were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC opened at $41.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SPX Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPXC. UBS Group boosted their price target on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

