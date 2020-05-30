Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,471 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 189.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,265,000 after acquiring an additional 865,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $21,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 473,598 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 370,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after buying an additional 225,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,547,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,089,000 after buying an additional 211,635 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $76.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 EPS for the current year.

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,461 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $174,731.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,049. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $522,624.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,013,154.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,321 shares of company stock worth $1,182,726 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

