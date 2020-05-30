HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $46,919,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 203,776 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,586,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,792,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in HB Fuller by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,612,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,174,000 after purchasing an additional 142,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in HB Fuller by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 77,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

HB Fuller stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. HB Fuller Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.83.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

