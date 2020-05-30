Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in AlarmCom by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AlarmCom by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of AlarmCom stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.98. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $59.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 5,616,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $264,254,019.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $129,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,780,349 shares of company stock valued at $271,261,744. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

