Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ExlService were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 596.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.20. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.19 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

