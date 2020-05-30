Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 312 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $72.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.88. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.53% and a negative return on equity of 430.51%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICPT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $146.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

In related news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,817 shares of company stock worth $50,405,516. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

