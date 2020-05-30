Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 364 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CONMED were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CONMED by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 746,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $52,020,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,690,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,154,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average is $91.06.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on CNMD shares. TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.43.

In other news, Director John L. Workman acquired 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

