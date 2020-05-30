First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,569 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Forward Air worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Forward Air by 603.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of FWRD opened at $49.32 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

