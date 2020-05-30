First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Tennant worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,078,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,422,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,879,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 83,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth $25,441,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tennant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

TNC opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.12. Tennant has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Tennant had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $252.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

