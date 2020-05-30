NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.47% of NV5 Global worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVEE opened at $47.96 on Friday. NV5 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $648.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13). NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVEE. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti started coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $64,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $373,504.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,842.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

