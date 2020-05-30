Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,640 Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Anixter International worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Anixter International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,077,000 after buying an additional 35,943 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,538,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth about $73,042,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Anixter International by 1,961.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,613,000 after purchasing an additional 471,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Anixter International by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,722,000 after purchasing an additional 303,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anixter International stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Anixter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.04.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

