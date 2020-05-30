25,853 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3,781.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 195,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after buying an additional 62,330 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $3,613,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,230,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,334 shares of company stock worth $8,508,270. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRTX opened at $103.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average is $95.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.83. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.36). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

