25,853 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3,781.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 195,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after buying an additional 62,330 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $3,613,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,230,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,334 shares of company stock worth $8,508,270. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRTX opened at $103.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average is $95.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.83. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.36). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Read More: Compound Interest

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Omnicell, Inc.
Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Omnicell, Inc.
Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc
Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc
Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in KBR, Inc.
Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in KBR, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $78,000 in TechnipFMC PLC
Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $78,000 in TechnipFMC PLC
Aigen Investment Management LP Has $81,000 Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd
Aigen Investment Management LP Has $81,000 Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd
Aigen Investment Management LP Has $91,000 Stock Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Has $91,000 Stock Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report