First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,193 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $64,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $104,125.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,115 shares of company stock worth $444,269 over the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

