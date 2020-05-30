Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 26,727 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,727 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $509,010.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley purchased 52,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,305.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $25.68.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The company’s revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.