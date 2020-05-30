Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,698 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 132.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $163,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.73.

Shares of KOD opened at $62.71 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,727,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Levy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 255,600 shares of company stock worth $9,952,192 and sold 28,100 shares worth $1,313,996.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Omnicell, Inc.
Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Omnicell, Inc.
Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc
Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc
Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in KBR, Inc.
Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in KBR, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $78,000 in TechnipFMC PLC
Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $78,000 in TechnipFMC PLC
Aigen Investment Management LP Has $81,000 Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd
Aigen Investment Management LP Has $81,000 Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd
Aigen Investment Management LP Has $91,000 Stock Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Has $91,000 Stock Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report