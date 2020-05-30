Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,698 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 132.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $163,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.73.

Shares of KOD opened at $62.71 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,727,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Levy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 255,600 shares of company stock worth $9,952,192 and sold 28,100 shares worth $1,313,996.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

