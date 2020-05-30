Rhumbline Advisers Buys 431 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in MicroStrategy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 341,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MicroStrategy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,116,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.01. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

