Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.66% of HNI worth $17,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,052,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HNI by 451.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 925.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 102,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in HNI by 288.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 67,777 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Corp has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.51 million. HNI had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on HNI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

