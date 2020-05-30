Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Lancaster Colony worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,157.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

LANC opened at $153.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.95. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $166.31. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

