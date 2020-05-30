Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,641,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95,333 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 197,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 97,127 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth $1,718,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,066,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 94,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

MFA opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 47.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. MFA FINL INC/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

