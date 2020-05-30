Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 208,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,099,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,195,000 after acquiring an additional 182,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,100,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 49,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,393,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 764,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,718,000 after purchasing an additional 132,843 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a current ratio of 18.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,022,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

