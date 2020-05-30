Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,976,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,778,000 after acquiring an additional 219,471 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,172,000 after acquiring an additional 470,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,465,000 after acquiring an additional 331,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after buying an additional 76,357 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

MRTX stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.59. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.36). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,334 shares of company stock worth $8,508,270. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

