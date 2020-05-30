UBS Group AG Sells 106,595 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,595 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 46.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $131.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.96.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRDA. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.25.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $6,338,083.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,351,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,774,387.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 62,191 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $7,864,051.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,623 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,817. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

