Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Deluxe by 30.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

DLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,603. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DLX opened at $25.56 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

