Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 3,454 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Westrock by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Westrock by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 58,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westrock by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 72,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Westrock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 46,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

WRK opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Westrock’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

